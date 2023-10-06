Officials: Woman accused of crashing wedding, stealing gifts A woman is facing charges in Pontotoc, Mississippi after she was arrested last weekend at a wedding. (Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department/Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department)

PONTOTOC, Miss. — A woman is facing charges in Pontotoc, Mississippi after she was arrested last weekend at a wedding.

>> Read more trending news

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office said Sandra Lynn Henson has been charged with petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The sheriff’s office said that Henson was wanted in Alabama and was arrested at a wedding in Pontotoc County. WTVA reported that she was arrested on Sept. 30.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing wedding and stealing money and cards from purses,” according to the sheriff’s department per the news station.

A bride in Marshall County reportedly told WREG in March 2021 that Henson ruined her wedding day by taking wedding gifts that guests brough with them to her wedding. Henson was identified as the suspect after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said they were able to identify her after she was caught on camera removing gifts from the gift tables.

In 2019, officials in Alabama reportedly tied Henson to thefts at nine weddings, according to the news outlet. Florence Police Department said that she was seen on surveillance cameras walking around one of the wedding reception venues that had been hit.