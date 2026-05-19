WNBA star Caitlin Clark named grand marshal for Indianapolis 500

The Indiana Fever star will be the grand marshal for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Monday.

Caitlin Clark added another accolade to her résumé on Tuesday, as the Indiana Fever star was named grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500.

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The WNBA standout will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their vehicles before the 110th running of the race on Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after setting the NCAA’s record for career points, according to ESPN. She was named Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Star.

Clark is also a Gainbridge brand ambassador.

“I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Caitlin Clark 🤝 Indy 500 Grand Marshal. pic.twitter.com/v0aBVKxQyr — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 19, 2026

Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Dylan Sprouse, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Shelton, Tamika Catchings, Peyton Manning, Larry Bird, Reggie Miller and President Gerald Ford have previously served as grand marshals for the fabled race at the Brickyard, the Star and ESPN reported.

Playing in Indiana makes Clark a natural choice to be grand marshal, but this is the first year her basketball schedule has allowed her to visit the track on race day.

Last May, the Fever played a home game the day before a rare Indianapolis 500-Indiana Pacers race day doubleheader, ESPN reported. They also played on race weekend during her rookie season in 2024.

This year, the Fever will face Portland on Wednesday and Golden State on Friday in home games before taking six days off, the cable sports network reported.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin,” IndyCar and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that. Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle.”

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