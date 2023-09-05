United Airlines flights delayed by equipment outage

United Airlines United Airlines planes sit on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An equipment outage prompted United Airlines to request a ground stop for all of its flights on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The stop applied to all United Airlines flights across the U.S. and came after hundreds of people reported issues with the airline’s website on the outage tracking site DownDetector. It was canceled around 1:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday and flights have since resumed.

Officials with United said the airline was “experiencing a systemwide technology issue” on Tuesday afternoon that prompted them to hold planes at their departure airports. In an update posted later Tuesday, company officials said they had identified a fix for the issue.

“We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible,” United officials said.

It was not immediately clear what equipment was impacted by the outage or how it was fixed.

