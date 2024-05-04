TSA agents find snakes hidden in man’s pants

The Transportation Security Administration in South Florida found a bag of snakes in the pants of a passenger at the end of April.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A bag of snakes was found at a checkpoint on Friday, April 26, according to TSA. The bag was inside a passenger’s pants at Miami International Airport, USA Today reported. The passenger was attempting to sneak them onto the plane, WFLA reported.

After TSA agents made the discovery, they contacted the Customs and Border Protection Southeast Region and the Miami-Dade Police Department, WFLA reported.

TSA shared photos on social media that showed two pink snakes inside a small camo bag, USA Today reported.

The snakes were given to officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, TSA said.

Authorities did not name the passenger, according to USA Today. It was unclear if they were cited or arrested. It was also unclear if the snakes were pets or if the passenger was just trying to get them out of Miami.

