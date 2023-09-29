Trump indictment in Georgia: Scott Hall 1st co-defendant to agree to plea deal

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Scott Hall, one of the 18 indicted along with former President Donald Trump in a 2020 election interference case has agreed to a plea deal, making him the first co-defendant to do so, according to The Associated Press.

Scott Graham Hall pleaded guilty on Friday, according to WSB-TV. He is a bail bondsman in the Atlanta-area.

Hall was reportedly involved in commandeering voting information that was part of Dominion Voting Systems property in Coffee County, the news outlet reported.

Hall is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Hall’s bond was set at $10,000 according to an agreement made with the district attorney’s office, WSB-TV reported. Hall was sentenced by Judge Scott McAfee to five years of probation, a $5,000 find and 200 hours of community service.