Troopers say man stole school bus in Tampa and drove it to Miami

Stolen bus Daniel Saez, 32, of Land of Lakes, Florida, was charged with grand theft auto, the FHP said. Officers say he stole a school bus.

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he took a school bus in Tampa and took it for a joyride to Miami, the Florida Highway Patrol, according to The Bradenton Herald.

>> Read more trending news

Daniel Saez, 32, of Land of Lakes, Florida, is charged with grand theft auto, the FHP said.

The bus was taken from the Hillsborough County school district. Tampa is in Hillsborough County on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers intercepted the bus around Venice, Florida, district spokesperson Debra Bellanti told The Tampa Bay Times.

The FHP said that Saez told officers that he was “high and drunk” when he took the bus, which he then drove to Miami. He was headed back toward Tampa to return the bus, he said, when he was stopped.

Saez was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Sunday, where he was held in lieu of $2,500 bond.

© 2024 Cox Media Group