Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson’s guest home burglarized

LOS ANGELES — Southern California has seen a rash of home burglaries and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among some of the recent victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Hanks’ and Wilson’s guest home was targeted by crews breaking into homes in high-end neighborhoods, KABC reported.

There were more than a dozen burglaries in the San Fernando Valley area over the past few weeks.

The LAPD said the actors’ main home in the Pacific Palisades was not burglarized, The Los Angeles Times reported. Officials believed the burglary was random and the couple was not targeted.

No one was home when the break-in happened, and it is not known if anything was taken.

The alleged burglar broke through glass to get in, TMZ reported. It happened during daylight and an alarm was triggered. Hanks and Wilson were out of town at the time of the crime.

No arrests have been made.

