Todd Chrisley defamation case: Jury rules in favor of revenue agent, awards $755K damages

Todd and Julie Chrisley FILE PHOTO: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na)

A federal jury has determined that reality television star Todd Chrisley defamed a Georgia Department of Revenue investigator and now must pay her $755,000 in damages.

Amy Doherty-Heinze said in the legal filing that Chrisley “began a social media campaign against the GDOR and certain of its employees, contending that the investigation was illegal and improperly motivated,” WSB-TV reported.

The documents went on to say that the television personality “began attacking” the woman, “accusing her of a multitude of crimes and wrong doing.”

A federal grand jury on Thursday decided that Chrisley was responsible for one count each of libel and slander.

The panel awarded Doherty-Heinze $350,000 in compensatory damages and $170,00 in punitive damages and attorney fees. The total amounted to about $755,000.

Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS.

Both are in jail serving their sentences. They were originally sentenced to 19 years, but that was shortened last year to 15 years combined. The couple have appealed their convictions. They will be in court later this month for that hearing, and may be home if the judge grants them bond, WSB reported.

