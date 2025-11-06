Tika the Iggy, a fashion influencer dog, dies after surgery

Tika the Iggy
Tika the Iggy FILE PHOTO: Tika the Iggy visits the Empire State Building on October 12, 2023 in New York City. Tika died at the age of 14. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Rob Kim/Getty Images for Empire State Re)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A K-9 fashion influencer has died.

Tika the Iggy was 14 years old.

Read more trending news

The Italian greyhound’s owner, Thomas Shapiro, shared the sad news on social media, saying that Tika had two tumors in her liver and she underwent surgery to remove them.

She went home after the procedure and had no complications the first night. But on the second day, Shapiro said she was tired and not herself, but was peaceful, so he thought it was the painkillers. He said though that it was actually her body “slowly giving up.”

She died at home with her family.

Tika was known for her 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million on TikTok, Global News reported. She was called “the Anna Wintour of dogs” for her stylish outfits.

Shapiro said she had recently finished her final Fashion Week and PetCon appearances, TMZ reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!