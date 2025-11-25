Thanksgiving: What’s open, closed

A closed sign hangs on a rustic wooden door. The sign, with a black background and white text, reads: 'Come again, we are closed.'
Closed for the holiday (Wolfborn Indiearts - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While Thursday marks Thanksgiving and will be celebrated as friends and family come together to share a meal, some businesses will close their doors for the day to allow their employees a day of togetherness with their loved ones.

There will be some stores that will remain open, either for normal operations or for a shortened workday.

Read more trending news

For national chains, you should check with your neighborhood locations to see if they’re open or closed.

Grocery stores

Open

Closed

Restaurants

Open

Closed

Services

Closed

Stores

Open

Closed

Information compiled from *Business Insider, **USA Today, company information.

Latest holiday news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!