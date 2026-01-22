Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, KISS duo elected to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift
Inducted: File photo. Taylor Swift heads the Class of 2026 inductees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins and KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons headed up the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class announced on Wednesday.

Read more trending news

Alanis Morissette, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart were the other inductees who will be enshrined during a ceremony on June 11 in New York City.

Special award honorees for the induction ceremony will be announced soon, the Hall said.

To gain entry into the Hall, artists must have written a major catalog of songs that included tunes with major commercial success, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift, 36, is the youngest woman elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which was established in 1969 and welcomed its first class the following year.

According to the Hall’s website, Stevie Wonder is the youngest inductee. The “Superstition” singer was enshrined in 1983, when he was 32.

Swift’s hit songs include “All Too Well,“Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” “Love Story” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Loggins, 78, wrote “Footloose,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “Danny’s Song,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Return to Pooh Corner.”

Stanley, 74, and Simmons, 76, wrote “Rock and Roll All Nite.” “I Love It Loud,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Christine Sixteen.”

Morissette, 51, penned “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Thank U” and “Uninvited.”

The songwriting catalog for Afanasieff, 67, includes “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” “Hero,” “Love Will Survive” and “One Sweet Day.”

Britten, 79, and Graham, 81, collaborated on “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Typical Male” and “Devil Woman.”

Stewart, 52, wrote "Umbrella," “Single Ladies,” “Obsessed,” “Just Fine” and “Break My Soul.”

“The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs,” Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator.

“We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history.”

0 of 31

0 of 28

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!