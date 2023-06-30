Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan forgiveness plan

Student debt cancelation A sign reading Cancel Student Debt is staged outside of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday February 28, 2023. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the basis of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which would have canceled $430 billion of student loan debt, finding that officials had no authority to enact the plan.

The program, unveiled in August, would have given Pell Grant recipients as much as $20,000 in student debt relief. Federal student loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually — or households that earn less than $250,000 — would have gotten as much as $10,000 in relief.

Shortly after the plan was announced, attorneys general in six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — filed suit, claiming that the president lacked the authority to dismiss student loan debt and that Biden’s plan threatens funding for debt servicers.

In a 6-3 decision, the court found that the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act — which was used to justify Biden’s plan — did not grant officials the authority to carry out the debt relief program.

The HEROES Act, passed after the 9/11 terror attacks, grants the Department of Education the power to waive student loan repayments for those impacted by “a war or other military operation or national emergency.”

“We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary (of Education) to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the court’s majority opinion. He wrote that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona “claims the authority, on his own, to release 43 million borrowers from their obligations to repay $430 billion in student loans.

“The Secretary has never previously claimed powers of this magnitude under the HEROES Act. ... Under the Government’s reading of the HEROES Act, the Secretary would enjoy virtually unlimited power to rewrite the Education Act.”

In a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the court’s majority overreached its authority with Friday’s decision.

“The question, the majority maintains, is ‘who has the authority’ to decide whether such a significant action should go forward,” Kagan wrote. “The right answer is the political branches: Congress in broadly authorizing loan relief, the Secretary and the President in using that authority to implement the forgiveness plan. The majority instead says that it is theirs to decide.”

The Job Creators Network also filed a lawsuit over Biden’s plan on behalf of two student loan borrowers, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, arguing that the Biden administration failed to follow proper procedure and allow for public comments before implementing the plan.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the group had no standing to challenge the case.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the cases, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown, in February.

More than 26 million Americans have applied for the debt relief program, including 16 million people whose applications have been approved, officials said in November.

Student loan payments have been on hold since the coronavirus pandemic prompted a pause in March 2020. Officials agreed to resume payments in October as part of the debt ceiling deal passed earlier this year by Congress.