‘Summer House’ stars Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke announce split

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced they were splitting up after more than four years of marriage.

“Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are calling it quits after more than four years of marriage.

The reality television stars announced their split on Monday in posts to their Instagram Stories.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the couple wrote. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke will be spending their summers alone. 💔 Everything we know: https://t.co/TpzGYTc0Rm pic.twitter.com/U561XxGxYg — E! News (@enews) January 19, 2026

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

Cooke, 43, has appeared in 136 episodes of the show since 2017, while Butala, 34, was featured in 133 episodes, according to IMDb.com.

The couple were engaged in 2018 and were married in an outdoor ceremony on Sept. 25, 2021, at the New Jersey home of Batula’s parents, People reported.

The relationship between Cooke and Batula has been well-documented on the show. During the premiere of the third season of the Bravo series in March 2019, Cooke confessed that he was cheating on Batula.

In the trailer for season 10, Batula claimed that Cooke spent the night at a fan’s apartment, People reported. Cooke has denied the claim.

“We are not perfect,” Cooke told “Access Hollywood” in a Nov. 14 interview. “We’ve never tried to portray a perfect couple. We wear it all on our sleeve. Ten years in and four years into marriage, all on camera — it hasn’t been easy.”

“Summer House” returns for its 10th season on Feb. 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2026 Cox Media Group