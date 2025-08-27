Spotify releases most most-streamed songs of summer

FILE PHOTO: What songs were most streamed and made the list for the Songs of Summer?

Summer is all but over, so Spotify has released its list of the most-streamed songs from Summer 2025.

The list was made up from streaming data, cultural impact and editorial insight that “collectively defined the season across the Northern Hemisphere,” Axios reported.

Here’s the top five:

“Ordinary” by Alex Warren, which was a love ballad to his wife. It was the top-streamed song on the platform.

“back to friends” by sombr helped take the indie rock band’s fan base from 8 million monthly listeners to more than 53 million.

“Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae is said to feel like “a hazy summer evening,” according to Axios.

“Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter was No. 1 on the U.S. Daily Top Songs for 25 consecutive days.

“Shake It To The Max (FLY)- Remix” by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea was in the platform’s Top 50 Chart in more than 45 countries.

Spotify said that this year’s summer songs were the “least danceable and lowest-energy summer for music in the past decade” based on “tempos, rhythm stability, beat strength, and overall regularity of the season’s top tracks," Variety reported.

The publication noted that all of the songs that made the top five were on the streaming platform’s predictions released in May, except for one — “Manchild, which was released in June.

Click here to listen to the entire curated “Songs of Summer” playlist.

