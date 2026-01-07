Shooting involving ICE agent in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown; one dead

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting involving federal law enforcement has occurred in Minneapolis amid an immigration crackdown in the city.

Update 1:36 p.m. ET Jan. 7: Mayor Jacob Frey said a 37-year-old woman was dead and that she was shot by ICE.

Chief Brian O’Hara said that the woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, The New York Times reported.

Frey said he has seen the video of the incident and that it does not appear to be what the federal government is saying.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense. Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is [expletive],” Frey said, according to The Associated Press.

He said that city leaders had been afraid of a situation occurring, adding that ICE agents being in the city are sowing chaos, placing the blame for the shooting on the agents.

Frey said, “an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” The New York Times reported.

He said it was not a case of self-defense, which is how the federal government is describing the incident. He said that there “were dozens if not hundreds” of agents at the scene, the Times reported.

The mayor pledged to do a complete investigation of the shooting.

He told ICE to “get the [expletive] out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” CNN reported.

O’Hara said the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in control of the scene. It is not clear who will investigate, the Times reported.

Update 1:23 p.m. ET Jan. 7: Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called the incident preceding the shooting an act of domestic terrorism, saying that agents were trying to get their stuck vehicle freed from snow when the woman drove at them.

The Star-Tribune, however, said the woman was trying to drive away, according to eyewitnesses, and that the car had been perpendicular to the road before the incident.

Witnesses also said several shots were fired, the newspaper reported.

Rep. Ilhan Omar called the woman a “legal observer,” The New York Times reported.

Original report: The Associated Press reported that an agent fatally shot a woman who was trying to run over officers with her car, according to a post from the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said that the agent “fired defensive shots.”

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on X that he was aware of the incident, calling for federal immigration agents to leave the city.

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Gov. Tim Waltz has called for calm in light of the situation, the Star Tribune reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the agency sent 2,000 extra ICE agents to the area over the past two days, escalating “Operation Metro Surge,” according to the newspaper.

Police officers, along with federal agents, are on the scene, responding to protests.

At one point, a chemical spray was deployed on the crowd after they threw snowballs toward agents and federal vehicles, the Star Tribune reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

