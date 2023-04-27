Seventh-grader safely stops school bus after driver passes out

Bus stop: A seventh-grade student helped bring a school bus safely to a stop when the driver had a medical emergency. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WARREN, Mich. — A middle school student in Michigan reacted quickly on Wednesday when his school bus driver had a medical emergency, safety bringing the vehicle to a stop.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by Warren Consolidated Schools, students from Carter Middle School in Warren were being transported from the school when the driver became light-headed and lost consciousness behind the wheel.

The seventh-grade boy saw the driver faint and moved quickly to the front of the bus, helping to bring it to a complete stop, WDIV-TV reported.

The Warren Police and Fire departments responded to the scene and tended to the driver, WJBK-TV reported. Students were safely loaded onto another bus, according to the television station.

Superintendent Robert D. Livernois commended the student for his quick thinking.

“The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts,” Livernois wrote on Facebook.

According to the Warren Police Department, the student is expected to receive an award, WXYZ-TV reported.