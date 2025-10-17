School officials warn parents of potentially contaminated shaved ice

A Pennsylvania school district warned parents that the shaved ice served at an elementary school’s trunk-or-treat event may have been contaminated with broken glass and insulin. But a day after the warning initially went out, school officials said no one was hurt.

Albert Gallatin Area School District Superintendent Christopher Pegg alerted parents of A.L. Wilson Elementary School students on Wednesday that they may have consumed contaminated shaved ice, WPXI reported.

The owner of the shaved ice truck spoke with WPXI on Thursday and said that when he was reloading one of his machines, he heard an unusual sound and found a small vial of insulin that had gotten mixed in. He said he stopped using the machine and removed it, using a second, unaffected one during the event.

He didn’t think there was a risk, but still alerted school district officials, who posted a message on social media.

On Thursday, the school district said that no one was hurt.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating, but they said Howard has been cooperative and was the first person to alert anyone about the issue, WPXI reported.

