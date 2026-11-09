Russell Brand rape conviction: Judge sentences him to prison

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court on November 05, 2026 in London, England. A jury found Brand guilty of one count rape and three counts of sexual assault after two days of deliberations. The allegations against the actor came from six different women spanning a ten-year period between 1999 and 2009. Brand, 51, pleaded not guilty to all counts, maintaining that all of his past sexual encounters were entirely consensual. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Comedian Russell Brand will be spending several years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

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A judge sentenced Brand to 10 1/2 years in a British prison, The Associated Press reported.

The sentence came after a jury of eight men and four women found him guilty last week of attacking four of six women who accused him in allegations that went back to 2004, according to the AP.

He was found guilty of raping one of the women and sexually assaulting the other three, Reuters reported.

He was acquitted of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand denied all of the allegations, Reuters reported.

The judge overseeing the case, Judge Joel Bennathan, called Brand a predator who believed “fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked.”

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One victim said the trauma of the attack is “something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending.”

Brand’s attorney said that his client has recovered from alcohol and drug addiction, adding that he has a newfound Christian faith, and he is “a fundamentally different person today and has been for a very long time,” Reuters reported.

He is still under investigation for two other alleged rapes, with law enforcement expecting more allegations to come to light.

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