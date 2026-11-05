Russell Brand convicted of rape, sexual assault

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court on November 05, 2026 in London, England. A jury found Brand guilty of one count rape and three counts of sexual assault after two days of deliberations. The allegations against the actor came from six different women spanning a ten-year period between 1999 and 2009. Brand, 51, pleaded not guilty to all counts, maintaining that all of his past sexual encounters were entirely consensual. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Actor-comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges on Thursday.

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Brand, 51, was found guilty of one charge of rape and three of sexual assault after a trial at Southwark Crown Court, Reuters reported. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault, according to The Associated Press.

Brand had denied the accusations, saying the incidents had either been ​consensual, reinvented or reimagined, according ot the news outlet.

A jury deliberated for 9 hours before reaching a verdict, SkyNews reported.

Judge ⁠Joel Bennathan said that Brand would be sentenced on Monday, Reuters reported.

The case involved six women and allegations dating from 1999 to 2009, the AP reported.

The prosecutor said in court that the women, who do not know each other, were assaulted in “a hotel room, workplaces, a toilet cubicle in a bar and at his home address,” and that he had an “indiscriminate and voracious” desire and that “women were simply a means to an end.”

Attorney Riel Karmy-Jones had argued that Brand was “a flirt with a huge sexual appetite -- childlike in his expectation that his every desire should be met.”

She told the jury, “He is ruthless, he was calculating, he was manipulative. And, the prosecution say, he was a sexual predator.”

Brand rose to fame during the early 2000s, appearing in films such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek,” Variety reported.

Known for his risqué stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s, hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. He appeared in Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek” and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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