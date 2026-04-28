Recall alert: Nissan recalls 48K Cubes over air bag problem

Nissan Cube
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Nissan has recalled 47,928 Cubes over an issue with their air bags. (Photo by Akihiro I/Getty Images) (Akihiro I/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nissan has recalled 47,928 Cubes over a problem with their air bags.

Read more trending news

The air bag inflator may come off the steering wheel while it is deploying. It could hit the driver or passengers, increasing the risk of an injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2009 and 2010 Cubes.

Dealers will inspect the front air bag inflator’s serial number and replace it, free of charge, if necessary.

Owners will be alerted to the issue after May 27, but they can call Nissan at 800-647-7261 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is R26A1.

The Cubes’ vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!