Recall alert: Kia recalling more than 100,000 cars and SUVs Kia is recalling more than

Recall alert: Kia recalling more than 100,000 cars and SUVs

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kia is recalling more than 101,000 cars and SUVs because of an issue with the vehicle’s roofs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA published the recall over roof molding that can become loose or detach while driving, which may have been a result of improper installation during vehicle assembly.

Warning indications include “visible lifting of roof molding or noise while driving,” according to regulators.

“A detached roof molding can create a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

The Kia Sportage and Carnival models that are being recalled are:

  • Kia Carnival: 2022-2024
  • Kia Sportage: 2023-2024

Recalled models will have their roof molding inspected and replace or secure if necessary. There is no cost for the replacement.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 15. Owners can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. The number for the recall is SC292.

Kia owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

