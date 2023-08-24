Recall alert: Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over listeria concerns

Recalled: Several products of frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables have been voluntarily recalled. (FDA)

Certain brands of frozen corn and mixed vegetables are being recalled over possible risks of listeria contamination.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Twin City Foods of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Kroger and Food Lion grocery stores nationwide.

The FDA listed the specific lot numbers of the products on its website.

The company is recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags, according to the FDA over concerns that the products could be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA said there have been no consumer reports of illness or other complaints associated with the frozen food products.

The agency is advising consumers who have bought the products not to eat them, and immediately return the items to the point of sale for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT, Mondays through Fridays.

