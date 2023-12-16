Recall alert: Fresh Express announces recall of spinach bags over listeria concerns

Recalled: Two brands of spinach bags were recalled on Friday. (FDA)

Two popular spinach bags have been recalled in several Southeastern states over concerns that they might be contaminated with listeria, federal officials said on Friday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Fresh Express, issued a voluntary recall of its 8-ounce Fresh Express spinach bag and its 9-ounce Publix Spinach bag.

The Fresh Express brand has the product code G332 and a “use by” date of Dec. 15, according to a news release from the company. The Publix brand had the same code and a Dec. 14 expiration date.

The Fresh Spinach bags were available at retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, the FDA said. The Publix Spinach bags were sold at the supermarket’s retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the agency.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, the FDA said.

The recall was initiated after a routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture uncovered a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a randomly selected package of spinach.

Fresh Express immediately notified the affected retailers and instructed them to remove the items from store shelves, the FDA said.

Consumers are advised to discard the recalled products by Fresh Spinach. They can be returned to the point of sale for a refund, the company said.

For more information, customers can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

