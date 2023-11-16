Recall alert: FDA announces company recalls 26 eye drops over potential eye infections

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The FDA has announced the recall of dozens of eye drops that pose an eye infection risk. (Joy10000Lightpower/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kilitch Healthcare India Limited has voluntarily recalled 26 eye drops over potential safety concerns.

The FDA said its investigators found unsanitary conditions where they were being manufactured.

The eye drops, which were made by Kilitch Healthcare India Limited and shipped nationwide to wholesalers, retailers and distributor Velocity Pharma, LLC, have expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025. These are the same drops that were recalled by the FDA last month.

The drops are supposed to be sterile but could pose a risk of eye infections. There have not been any reports of adverse effects from the drops’ use, the FDA said.

The following drops are part of the latest recall:

Rugby:

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops, 15 mL, NDC No. 0536-1282-94

Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops, 15 mL, NDC No. 0536-1325-94

Target:

High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL(single pack), NDC No. 11673-522-15

High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 11673-522-30

Dry Eye Relief, 15 mL (twin pack), NDC No.76168-800-30

Rite Aid:

Multi-Action Relief Drops, 15 mL, NDC No. 11822-2254-3

Lubricating Gel Drops, 10 mL, NDC No. 11822-4540-3

Lubricant Eye Drops, 10 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 11822-4811-3

Lubricant Gel Drops, 15 mL, NDC No. 11822-9706-5

Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 11822-9707-5

Leader:

Eye Irritation Relief, 15 mL, NDC No.70000-0087-1

Dry Eye Relief, 10 mL, NDC No. 70000-0088-1

Dry Eye Relief, 15 mL, NDC No. 70000-0089-1

Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL (single pack), NDC No. 70000-0090-1

Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 70000-0090-2

Velocity:

Lubricant Eye Drop, 10mL (triple pack), NDC No. 76168-502-30

CVS:

Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL (single pack), NDC No. 76168-702-15

Lubricant Eye Drops, 15 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 76168-702-30

Lubricant Gel Drops, 15 mL (single pack), NDC No. 76168-704-15

Lubricant Gel Drops, 15 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 76168-704-30

Multi Action Relief Drops, 15 mL, NDC No. 76168-706-15

Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops, 15 mL, NDC No. 76168-711-15

Lubricant Gel Drops, 10 mL, NDC No.76168-712-10

Lubricant Eye Drops, 10 mL (single pack), NDC No.76168-714-10

Lubricant Eye Drops, 10 mL (twin pack), NDC No. 76168-714-20

Walmart:

Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drops, 10 mL, NDC No. 79903-168-01

Kilitch Healthcare India is contacting the distributor, which is reaching out to wholesalers and retailers to get all of the recalled eye drops returned to the company.

If you have the drops you are being told to stop using them and return the products to the place of purchase.

For more information, you can email Kilitch Health Care or Velocity Pharma.

If you have had any problems that could be related to the recalled eye drops, you’re being told to contact your healthcare provider.

