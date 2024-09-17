Recall alert: 99K Volkswagens recalled, doors could open unexpectedly

Volkswagen has recalled more than 99,000 vehicles because the doors could open unexpectedly.

The recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affects some 2021 through 2024 ID.4 vehicles.

The door handle could leak and allow water to get onto the circuit board assembly, allowing the doors to open.

Dealers will look at the door handles and replace them if needed. The vehicle’s software will also be updated. All of the work related to this recall will be done for free.

Owners will get letters after Nov. 1, but you can call Volkswagen directly at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall number is 57J9.

This recall expands on two previous ones — 23V-312 and 23V-213 — and any cars repaired under those two recalls will need to be repaired once again, the NHTSA said.

