Recall alert: 94K lithium coin batteries sold on Amazon recalled

Batteries
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 94,000 batteries that do not meet federal child safety requirements. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Batteries sold on Amazon are being recalled because they do not meet federal child-resistant packaging requirements.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the LiCB CR2032 3V Lithium Coin Batteries do not come in child-resistant packaging and do not have warning labels as required by Resse’s Law.

About 94,000 batteries were sold on Amazon in February. They cost about $6.

If you have them, put them where a child cannot access and contact LiCB for a refund, the agency said.

You can reach the company by email.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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