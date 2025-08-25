Recall alert: 79K Jeep Wranglers recalled

Jeep close-up and trademark logo.
FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled nearly 79,000 Jeeps because of an issue with the SUV's TPMS and remote start antenna cable.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chrysler has recalled nearly 79,000 Jeep Wranglers due to an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the remote start antenna cable.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 model year Wranglers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The cable may get pinched, causing the TPMS warning light not to come on as it should.

Dealers will inspect the antenna cable and replace it if necessary, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue after Sept. 2, but they can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 for more information.

The company’s internal recall number is 56C.

