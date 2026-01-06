Recall alert: 10K Lamborghini Urus vehicles recalled

FILE PHOTO: Lamborghini has recalled more than 10,000 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 10,554 Lamborghinis.

The recall affects 2019 to 2024 Urus vehicles.

The NHTSA said a software error may turn off the review camera image.

Dealers will update the parking assist software for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will get two letters in the mail concerning the issue. One will be sent on Feb. 9, with a second being sent once the software update is available.

Lamborghini owners can call the company at 866-681-6276 for more information. The automaker’s internal recall number is L636-R. 01.26.

