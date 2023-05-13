Princess Catherine makes surprise appearance on piano in Eurovision Song Contest

Piano player: Catherine, the Princess of Wales, sat down at the piano and performed a rendition of "Stefania." (Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LIVERPOOL, England — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made a surprise appearance during the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest show on Saturday.

The 41-year-old princess appeared in a prerecorded film clip playing an instrumental version of Kalush Orchestra’s song, “Stefania,” on the piano, Variety reported. Catherine recorded the song earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, according to the entertainment news website.

The Ukrainian-based Kalush Orchestra was last year’s winner in the Eurovision competition. People reported.

The video clip included other artists including Lloyd-Webber and Ms Banks, last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone, according to Variety.

This year’s event was held in Liverpool, the website reported. Traditionally it would be held in the country that won the previous year’s competition, but officials with the European Broadcasting Union, which owns and organizes the show, deemed it too risky to have it in war-torn Ukraine.

Kensington Palace released several images of the princess recording the session, dressed in a blue silk one-shoulder dress as she played a grand piano, People reported.

The princess, who learned how to play the piano as a child, previously played during a Christmas carol concert she hosted on Dec. 8, 2021, according to the magazine.

She accompanied singer Tom Walker, who performed “For Those Who Can’t Be Here,” surrounded by candles lighting up Westminster Abbey, People reported.

