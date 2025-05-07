Pope Francis dies: Cardinals gather for conclave

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 07: Cardinals are shows on screen as people gather in St. Peter's Square and watch the Mass for the Election of the New Pope on screens before the start of the conclave on May 07, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY — A morning Mass was held in St. Peter’s Basilica hours before 133 cardinals begin the conclave to select the man who will replace Pope Francis as the next pontiff.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88.

The cardinals returned to the Santa Maria guesthouse to rest and have lunch before the conclave formally begins, CNN reported.

At 4:30 p.m. or 10:30 a.m. ET, the cardinals will walk to the Sistine Chapel, chanting the “Litany of the Saints” and “Veni Creator,” The Associated Press reported.

They will then take oaths, participate in a meditation and once the master of papal liturgical ceremonies presents “Extra omnes” or “all out” the doors will be closed and locked, sequestering the College of Cardinals from the outside world as they select Pope Francis’ successor, the AP reported.

Only one vote will be held today, while two will be held daily until a two-thirds majority is reached.

After each vote, the ballots will be burned in a special stove. If black smoke billows from the chimney recently installed at the chapel, no pope has been elected. If white smoke pours out, then there is a new leader of the Catholic church.

A conclave will go on for as long as needed. The longest was almost three years from 1268 to 1271. Some have been a day. The conclave that selected Pope John Paul in 1978 lasted less than three days. The conclave that chose Pope Francis took about two days.

Only one ballot will be cast on the first day, then each day after there will be two voting sessions until someone has a majority of two-thirds plus one.

If that is not reached after three days, the conclave takes a day break to allow the cardinals to pray and discuss.

Then voting resumes.

The ballots are cast in secret.

Each time a pope is not elected, the ballots will be burned in a stove and will have an additive to make black smoke, indicating that a pope has not been chosen.

When one is, the person will be asked if he accepts the position and what name under which he will serve.

The new pope will be dressed in new papal vestments and will sit on the throne in the Sistine Chapel, receiving the other cardinals who will swear obedience to him.

The senior cardinal deacon will go to the central balcony at the basilica and announce, “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum. Habemus Papam” (I announce to you a great joy. We have a pope).

He will then announce the pope by his cardinal name and then the name he chose to serve as pope.

The new pope will come on the balcony as his first public appearance as pontiff and bless the crowd gathered below.

Days later, a mass will be held to celebrate his ministry.

0 of 16 Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 07: A person holds rosary beads in St. Peter's Square as people watch the Mass for the Election of the New Pope shown on screens before the start of the conclave on May 07, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinals attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinale Giovanni Battista Re (R) leads a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinale Giovanni Battista Re (2nd L) leads a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinals attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Faithful take photos on mobile phones during a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinale Giovanni Battista Re leads a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Faithful attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinals speak as they attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinals attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 07: A nun and others gather in St. Peter's Square to watch a broadcast of the Mass for the Election of the New Pope before the start of the conclave on May 07, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinals and nuns attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinale Giovanni Battista Re leads a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Vatican Holds Conclave To Elect New Pope VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 7: Cardinals attend a mass for the election of the Roman Pontiff, prior to the start of the conclave, at St Peter's Basilica on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

2025 Cox Media Group