Police officer struck, killed by semi-truck in Utah; suspect in custody An officer was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a call on an interstate in Santaquin, Utah. (Utah Department of Public Safety/Utah Department of Public Safety)

SANTAQUIN, Utah — An officer was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a call on an interstate in Santaquin, Utah.

An officer with the Santaquin Police Department was killed Sunday while on a call. The call turned out to be of suspicious nature and the driver reportedly ran over the officer, Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall said, according to KSL-TV.

The officer was hit on Interstate 15 at South Payson, KTVX reported.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Wright around 8:30 a.m. Sunday said that both directions of Interstate 15 will be closed for some time due to the investigation. The suspect fled the area after hitting the officer, KUTV reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the suspect has been captured, according to KSL-TV.

The suspect was identified as Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, per KTVX.

A shelter-in-place order was put into effect earlier this morning but has since been lifted, the news outlet reported.

“Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning. Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve,” Cox posted on social media, according to KTVX.

The officer has not yet been identified.

