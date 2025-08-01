Police: Man beats grandfather with golf clubs, sprays wasp repellent onto wounds

Joshua Ragan is accused of striking his grandfather with golf clubs and spraying his wounds with wasp repellent.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is accused of beating his grandfather with golf clubs and spraying wasp killer into his wounds, Iowa authorities said.

The Davenport Police department said that Joshua Ragan, 38, was arrested on July 28.

According to Scott County online booking records, Ragan was charged with one count of assault while participating in a felony; one count of willful injury, causing serious injury; three counts of control of a firearm by a felon; one count of assault causing serious injury; one count of first offense assault of an older individual with intent or display; and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers arrived at a Davenport residence at 1:44 p.m. CT in response to a domestic disturbance.

Police discovered a 71-year-old man, who was identified as Ragan’s grandfather, in the basement of the residence suffering from blunt force trauma to his head and cuts to his head and body.

According to an affidavit reviewed by KWQC, the victim said that Ragan had struck him in the back of the head. Ragan then allegedly hit him repeatedly in the head and body with golf clubs.

Police said that Ragan then sprayed wasp repellent onto his grandfather’s wounds while he was on the floor. According to the arrest affidavit, Ragan allegedly told the victim that he was going “to kill and electrocute him.”

Ragan also “intentionally disabled the victim’s phone, preventing him from calling 911 for approximately 3 hours,” according to the affidavit.

Ragan was arrested at the scene and admitted to assaulting his grandfather, police said.

He remains in custody at the Scott County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000, online booking records show.

