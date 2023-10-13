National Dictionary Day: Which words do residents in your state misspell the most? (File Photo) (Istimages/Getty Images)

In honor of National Dictionary Day, a new study is looking at the words residents across the U.S. struggle to spell the most.

Researchers with online gambling agency Betway analyzed Google search volumes for the most frequently searched for words after the prompt “how to spell”.

For example, the study found that most often, Georgians struggle to spell words including ‘grey’, ‘Georgia’ and ‘patience’.

Here’s a full list of the top five words residents in each state struggle to spell the most:

State #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Alabama Beautiful Grey Niece Bougie Receipt Alaska Grey Patience Bougie Beautiful Business Arizona Bougie Cancelled Grey Dessert Patience Arkansas Grey Bougie Receipt Niece Ornery California Bougie Cancelled Grey Tomorrow Patience Colorado Bougie Grey Receipt Lose Patience Connecticut Bougie Receipt Patience Lose Tomorrow Delaware Bougie Cancelled Grey Ninety Patience Florida Beautiful Bougie Patience Neighbor Lose Georgia Grey Georgia Patience Bougie Niece Hawaii Luau Hawaii Bougie Grey Receipt Idaho Bougie Grey Cancelled Receipt Ninety Illinois Beautiful Bougie Receive Tomorrow Forty Indiana Bougie Patience Ninety Dessert Chihuahua Iowa Grey Bougie Patience License Dessert Kansas Ornery Grey Restaurant Bougie Business Kentucky Grey Bougie Twelve Receive Schedule Louisiana Grey Bougie Niece Receipt Lose Maine Cancelled Bougie Ninety Grey Maintenance Maryland Bougie Grey Patience Lose Niece Massachusetts Grey Massachusetts Bougie Patience Schedule Michigan Bougie Grey Ninety Cancelled Patience Minnesota Bougie Beautiful Business Receipt Patience Mississippi Mississippi Grey Bougie Patience Ninety Missouri Ornery Grey Bougie Chaos Receipt Montana Grey Bougie Chaos Breathe Donut Nebraska Beautiful Cancelled Bougie Sincerely Daughter Nevada Grey Patience Bougie Believe Because New Hampshire Grey Bougie Anniversary License Receive New Jersey Cancelled Grey Bougie Sincerely Lose New Mexico Patience Bougie Grey Receipt Ninety New York Bougie Cancelled Lasagna Donut Multiplication North Carolina Grey Bougie Cancelled Patience Ninety North Dakota Favorite Bougie Grey Chaos Decision Ohio Beautiful Bougie Schedule Dessert Forty Oklahoma Grey Ornery Bougie Cancelled Chihuahua Oregon Beautiful Bougie Business Favorite Grey Pennsylvania Grey Bougie Forty Receipt Congratulations Rhode Island Cancelled Grey Bougie Ninety Science South Carolina Grey Niece Bougie Lose Broccoli South Dakota Cancelled Bougie Inconvenience Tomorrow Thorough Tennessee Grey Bougie Chihuahua Quiet Received Texas Bougie Cancelled Grey Niece Lose Utah Ornery Bougie Lose Dessert Grey Vermont Ninety Grey Appreciate Quiet Receipt Virginia Restaurant Bougie Grey Thorough Breathe Breathe Washington Bougie Patience Quiet Grey Yay West Virginia Grey Patience Chihuahua Bougie Squirrel Wisconsin Beautiful Bougie Business Favorite Grey Wyoming Grey Bougie Congratulations Chihuahua Decision

National Dictionary Day is celebrated each year on October 16 to mark the birthday of Noah Webster, considered by many to be the father of the American dictionary.

According to Merriam-Webster, this holiday “celebrates language, emphasizes the importance of learning, and encourages readers to use the dictionary to improve vocabulary.”

Read more about National Dictionary Day here.





