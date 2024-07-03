Nacho average crime: Cop loses job, accused of stealing cheese

Stolen cheese FILE PHOTO: A police officer in Germany said he stole cheese so it wouldn't spoil. A court didn't agree. (HandmadePictures - stock.adobe.c)

It was the queso of the stolen cheese, and the person accused of the cheesy crime was a cop.

A police officer in Germany was called to a vehicle crash involving an overturned truck that was hauling a load of cheese.

The officer, whose name was not released, drove to the side of the truck and told one of the rescue crew members to hand him nine 44-pound packages of cheese. The value of the cheddar was about $595, Reuters reported. It weighed just under 400 pounds.

Some of the cheese was taken to his office, but it is unknown where the other was spread to, but the court in Koblenz assumed that it was given to friends and family.

The officer, who said he’s not a fan of cheddar, defended himself saying that it was worth nearly nothing and if it weren’t kept cold it could spoil. He said he wanted to save it from being destroyed, Deutsch World reported.

The court did not agree with his stance, saying that he had committed a crime while on duty, wearing his uniform and weapon.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Higher Administrative Court denied the man’s appeal for dismissal, Deutsch World reported.

“With this behavior, the defendant seriously damaged the reputation of the country’s police force,” the court said.





