McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme form fast food partnership

The Golden Arches are bringing the golden brown doughnuts of Krispy Kreme to McDonald’s orders.

McDonald’s menus will now feature three varieties of Krispy Kremes later this year, CNN reported.

Original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced “kreme” filled doughnuts will be sold at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026 after it is rolled out in phases starting this year. CNBC reported that it is an exclusive fast-food partnership.

You can purchase the doughnuts as a single doughnut or in a six-pack.

Krispy Kreme already sends its doughnuts to 6,800 third-party stores across the country, CNBC reported. While McDonald’s has about 13,500 locations in the U.S., with another 900 planned by 2027, Krispy Kreme said it can provide doughnuts to 6,000 restaurants with its current infrastructure.

But the doughnut chain has already been expanding to increase production so it could serve the rest of the McDonald’s it can’t currently supply, CNBC reported. The expansion will also allow Krispy Kreme to reach more convenience and grocery stores.

To celebrate the business deal, Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed donut to anyone who visits one of the company’s locations between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

