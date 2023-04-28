Man charged with killing neighbor over noisy leaf blower

Man arrested for killing in squabble over leaf blower An Illinois man was charged Tuesday with murder after he shot and killed his neighbor over a noisy leaf blower.

William Martys, 59, was working in his yard when he was shot in the head and killed during an argument with his neighbor, Ettore Lacchei, 79, law enforcement officials said.

According to witnesses, the two were arguing as Martys was working in the yard using a leaf blower.

Lacchei has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said that Lacchei had “various perceived grievances” with Martys and other neighbors prior to the shooting.

“We understand from interviewing witnesses that this neighbor had confrontations with many different neighbors that live up and down that street,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, CBS News Chicago reported. “This wasn’t the first time that he was seen with a firearm.”

According to court records, Lacchei was arrested on Tuesday “without incident,” and remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered. The members of the sheriff’s office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.