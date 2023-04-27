Living lucky: North Carolina man wins $200K on Luke Combs scratch-off

A North Carolina man is living lucky after winning the top prize in a new scratch-off game featuring country singer Luke Combs.

Emmanuel Glover, of Fayetteville, won the $200,000 top prize after scratching off a $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket on April 21, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release on Thursday.

“I had to blink a couple times to see if it was real,” Glover said in a statement. “Then, we went about our day trying to hold it in.”

Glover bought the winning ticket from the Antioch Food Mart in Oxford, lottery officials said.

Glover collected his earnings at lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes, he netted $142,501.

The Living Lucky with Luke Combs game, which features the North Carolina native, debuted this month with five $200,000 prizes, lottery officials said. Three $200,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.

People who buy the tickets from the promotion can enter two second-chance drawings with a chance to win a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, with a chance to win $500,000 at a Combs concert.

“I love to venture out and try new things,” Glover told lottery officials. “If I win, I’ll enjoy the trip down there.”