Lions’ fan who went viral weeping for joy gets tickets to next game

Detroit Lions playoff win The Detroit Lions picked up their first playoff win in 32 years which sent fans into a frenzy and one into tears of joy. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Detroit — There’s a happy update to the story of the Detroit Lions fan who expressed the emotions of the team’s fans everywhere when he went viral weeping tears of joy after his team picked up its first playoff win in 32 years and nine days with a 24-23 thriller over the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field last Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Millions of people around the world saw Arron Wikaryasz celebrate the Lion’s playoff win with tears of joy, Detroit TV station WXYZ reported. He was thinking of his father, Joe, who bought two season tickets for him and his son years ago, but who died in a car accident at the age of 35 and never lived to see the game that filled his son’s heart with joy and eyes with tears, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Aaron, who is now 35 himself, said the first thing that crossed his mind was his dad, who never lost faith in his Lions. He said he felt like he was 14 years old again -- his age at his dad’s death, the TV station reported.

The second thing that crossed his mind was a prayer that he could find tickets to the next game when the Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Word broke Thursday that he had found the tickets that made another dream come true.

“ “I can’t wait to see you guys on Sunday!” Arron said to WXYZ.

© 2024 Cox Media Group