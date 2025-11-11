Kilauea volcano spews lava more than 1,000 feet in the air

The force of Mother Nature was on full display in Hawaii as the Kilauea volcano sent lava shooting more than 1,000 feet into the air.

The current episode of eruption started on Sunday morning and lasted about five hours, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory measured 1,000 and 1,100 lava fountains and it covered about 80% of the floor of the Halema’uma’u crater.

The current series of eruptions started on Dec. 23, 2024, with Nov. 9th’s being Episode 26. The previous one, Episode 35, happened on Oct. 17 and produced the highest single fountain of the eruption so far, the USGS. It reached 1,500 feet.

With the hot lava, there are high levels of volcanic gas, pumice, and strands of volcanic glass, according to ABC News.

Because of what is being produced by the eruption, people with respiratory issues were told to take extra precautions to minimize their exposure, Hawaii News Now reported.

