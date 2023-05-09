Jurors reach verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s battery, defamation suit against Trump

NEW YORK — A jury has reached a verdict in the civil defamation and battery lawsuit brought against former President Donald Trump by longtime magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her years before he was elected president and defaming her when she spoke up about it.

>> Read more trending news

Jurors reached a verdict on Tuesday afternoon after less than three hours of deliberations, Law and Crime reported.

Fewer than three hours of deliberations. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 9, 2023

Before getting the case earlier on Tuesday, jurors heard about two weeks of testimony. An attorney for Carroll argued in closing statements that Trump defamed her client after she went public with sexual assault allegations against him in 2019. Trump’s attorneys argued that Carroll made up the story for political reasons and to sell copies of her memoir.

On Monday, Carroll’s attorney emphasized that two other women testified that they were attacked by Trump and that he called no witnesses in his defense, The New York Times reported.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Roberta Kaplan said.

Trump said in a statement Tuesday on social media that he was “not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” nothing that he is “a current political candidate.”

“I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!”

It was not immediately clear why Trump believed he was not allowed to speak. The Guardian noted that his attorneys decided not to call him as a witness during the trial.

Jessica Leeds told jurors that Trump molested her with what felt like “40 zillion hands” while he sat next to her in first class on a jet in the late 1970s, The Associated Press reported. Former People writer Natasha Stoynoff said Trump assaulted her at his Mar-a-Lago estate in December 2005 while she was there to interview him and his wife, Melania Trump, for a story, according to the magazine. At the time, Melania Trump was pregnant.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina dismissed the allegations, asking jurors why Leeds only came forward after he launched his bid for the White House in 2015, the Times reported. He pointed to emails between Carroll and her friend, Lisa Birnbach, about selling books, saying, “It became her lifestyle.”

In 2019, Carroll publicly accused Trump of sexually assaulting her years earlier when New York Magazine published an excerpt from her book “What Do We Need Me For? A Modest Proposal.” She said he attacked her in 1995 or 1996 in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Trump denied that the incident ever happened, telling The Hill at the time that “she’s not my type” and that she was “totally lying.”

Later that year, Carroll sued Trump, accusing him of “malicious libel.”

The Justice Department sought to intervene in the case and replace itself with Trump, arguing that he was acting within the scope of his duties when he denied the allegations. A judge rejected the argument in 2020, although an appeal is ongoing. If the courts side with the Justice Department, it would end Carroll’s case as the federal government can’t be sued for defamation.

Carroll filed a new lawsuit last year accusing Trump of defaming her in 2022, after he left the White House, and battery.

The case is the latest legal challenge faced by the former president.

In March, a grand jury in New York indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first president to face criminal charges. The charges came six months after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, accusing him of fraud.

In Georgia, the former president is facing an investigation into whether he or his allies broke the law in their efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in the state. Federal authorities are also investigating his efforts to block President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and classified records found after his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump announced last year that he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group