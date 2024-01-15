Iowa caucus 2024: Live updates

Frigid Weather Hammering the US Threatens to Upend Iowa Voting The outdoor temperature on a billboard on the day of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Iowa voters will brave historically frigid temperatures and snowy roads as they cast their picks for the Republican presidential nomination Monday, marking the official start to the 2024 election cycle in the US. (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Iowa Republicans on Monday will choose their presidential nominee, braving sub-zero temperatures to cast the first ballots in the 2024 presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming favorite in the race, turning the caucus into a fight for second place.

The latest polls have Trump garnering 48% of the votes in a poll from the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley went into Monday’s race with 20% of those polled saying they would support her. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had 16% support in the survey.

Trump urged supporters to power through the cold weather and head to caucus sites to cast their ballots.

“Dress warmly,” Trump told supporters during a noon conference call. “Leave your house, get your friends, bring as many people as you can.”

Trump said a big turnout would send a message to voters in other early GOP primary states. “We’re going to have a big, big beautiful celebration,” he said. “It’s a big evening, the whole world is watching.”

Trump has maintained a decisive lead in Iowa, at one point reaching 49% support from those polled despite four separate state and federal prosecutions.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told supporters that his campaign would “shock the world” with the results of the caucus. He was polling in the single digits on Monday.

Chris Christie dropped out of the presidential race last week, but the Iowa Republican Party will still tabulate any votes he receives in the caucuses.

The next state to vote is New Hampshire. The primary will be held on Jan. 23.

