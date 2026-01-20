Indiana judge, wife stable after being wounded at residence; police seek gunman

File photo. An Indiana judge and his wife are recovering after they were shot at their home on Sunday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana judge and his wife were shot at their suburban residence on Sunday and were in stable condition as police search for the assailant.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, police responded to a residence at 2:17 p.m. ET and discovered Steven Meyer, 66, a Tippecanoe County Superior Court judge, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, had been shot.

Steven Meyer suffered an injury to his arm, while Kimberly Meyer sustained a hip injury, police said.

The New York Times reported that a caller to police dispatch said that a man had come to the couple’s door, claimed he had found their dog, and then shot through it before fleeing the area.

The residence is located about 10 minutes from the campus of Purdue University, according to the newspaper.

In a statement, Kimberly Meyer thanked police, medical personnel who responded to the home and community members for their support.

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work,” she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said in a statement. “I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence.”

An investigation is ongoing.

