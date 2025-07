Hulk Hogan dies at 71

FILE PHOTO: Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died. He was 71 years old.

TMZ was first to report the wrestler’s death, saying that medics were called to his home in Clearwater, Florida, with emergency operators saying that there was a cardiac arrest at the home.

TMZ reported that he was taken from the home on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

Hogan was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials told ABC News.

His manager, Chris Volo, told NBC Los Angeles that Hogan died at his home surrounded by family.

WWE confirmed Hogan’s death in a post on X, writing, “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s."

Hogan’s health had been in the spotlight, but his wife, Sky had said weeks ago that he was not in a coma despite rumors to the contrary. She said his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering from surgeries.

He had undergone a procedure on his neck in May, E! News reported at the time. His representatives told the publication that he needed a “little fusion procedure.”

In 2024, Hogan said he had about 25 procedures over the past decade with 10 of them on his back. He also had both hips, both knees and his shoulders replaced, he said, according to E! News.

Hogan was born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, on Aug. 11, 1953. His father was a construction foreman and her mother was a homemaker and dance instructor.

He was discovered in 1979 by WWE owner Vince McMahon. and eventually became one of the most well-known wrestlers.

In 1984, he became the World Heavyweight Champion under the WWF brand when he defeated the Iron Sheik, according to Biography. That became the start of the worldwide sensation called “Hulkamania.”

Hogan beat Andre the Giant in 1987, winning WrestleMania III. Over his career, he was a world champion for either WWE or World Championship Wrestling 12 times.

“Mr. America,” as he was called during his career, left wrestling in 1993 to become an actor but the next year was back in the ring as part of World Championship Wrestling. He rebranded himself as Hollywood Hogan, a darker persona, in 1996, but that only lasted until 1999, Biography reported.

Hulk returned to WWE in 2002 and eventually starred in the reality TV show “Hogan Knows Best” from 2005 to 2007.

“The Hulkster” was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

In April, Hogan launched and was named the commissioner of Real American Freestyle Wrestling, The Associated Press reported. The league would feature single matches in eight men’s and four women’s weight classes. The first matches were scheduled for Aug. 30 in Cleveland. Earlier this week, Fox Nation announced it would be the streaming partner, starting with the first match, called RAF 01, from the Wolstein Center.

“Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us,” Hogan said of the partnership. “FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal.”

