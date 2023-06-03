Hawaii airport closed multiple gates to deep clean after bed bug discovery Multiple gates were closed earlier in the week at Hawaii’s largest airport for deep cleaning after bed bugs were found. (Michael Vi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU — Multiple gates were closed earlier in the week at Hawaii’s largest airport for deep cleaning after bed bugs were found.

>> Read more trending news

Three gates in two terminals at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii were closed after bed bugs were found Monday, KITV reported.

At first, the Hawaii Department of Transportation was not sure if the bugs were bed bugs, the news outlet reported.

Crews cleaned the area and removed some of the items that they believe had attracted the bugs, according to HHN-TV.

The following day, a manager with Southwest contacted the Hawaii Department of Transportation with a bed bugs sample. The news outlet reported that State Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said staff responded to the area again and worked on deep cleaning it. Staff pulled some of the carpets and sprayed pest control at three of the gates.

The three gates, E5, 6, and 7 were closed Wednesday night for more pest control measures, HHN-TV reported.

The gates have since reopened, according to KITV.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said additional cleaning measures will be taken over the next three weeks to continue to prevent any problems, HHN-TV reported.

Information about where the bed bugs originated from has not been released.

No flights were impacted by the bed bug incident, according to USA Today.

The news outlet reported that there has been another previous incident with bed bugs at Kansas City International Airport in 2018 where bed bugs were found in upholstered chairs in the sitting area.