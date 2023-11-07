Former teacher who left education makes nearly $1M on OnlyFans

$1 million FILE PHOTO: A former teacher who had resigned after adults found out about her OnlyFans account said she made almost $1 million in six months. (anyaberkut/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teacher who had a side gig running an OnlyFans account says she made more online than in the classroom. Much, much more.

Brianna Coppage was placed on leave in September after some adults shared the link to her page on a community website. Coppage told Fox News that she hadn’t said anything about her students on her account. She told KMOV that she didn’t show her face because of the explicit nature of her posts, since she was a teacher.

After about six months, Coppage said she made almost $1 million. When she was in a classroom, she said her annual salary was $42,000, and that she had created her account on OnlyFans account — a subscription-based website that connects creators directly with fans — to help supplement her teacher’s pay.

“Missouri is one of the lowest states in the nation for teacher pay,” Coppage told KMOV. “The district I was working for is also one of the lowest paying districts in the state. I feel like times are tough. I have student loans. I have multiple degrees in education, and it would be helpful for extra money.”

The average starting salary for teachers is $42,000 nationwide. Someone with experience makes on average $61,000, USA Today reported.

Still, the five-year veteran teacher said she misses the students who had been in her English classes.

“It’s just those connections I’m going to miss,” Coppage told KMOV. “Being there for students and celebrating milestones with them.”

She told Fox News last month that she does not regret setting up the account and posting content, but she also says that teachers have an influence on their student’s lives.

Coppage isn’t sure if she had broken any rules when starting the account and posting on it.

“Our handbook policies are very vague and just say something about represent yourself well,” Coppage told KMOV. But since news of her supplemental employment started being talked about in the community, she said she knew she couldn’t go back to the classroom and she resigned her teaching position.

She said a link to her account, which does not use her real name, is still being shared by parents on social media.

Coppage said she has tens of thousands of subscribers and, thanks to the OnlyFans account, was able to pay off her student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

Sullivan School District superintendent Kyle Kruse told Fox News last month, “The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter. Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”