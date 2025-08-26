In her bridal era: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

FILE PHOTO: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot.

The couple posted on Instagram that “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group