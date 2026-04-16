Damon Jones expected to plead guilty in gambling ring

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA player Damon Jones departs after his arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 24, 2025, in New York City. Jones and others were indicted for the alleged participation in a scheme that involved rigging illegal poker games. Billups is one of 31 defendants charged in the scheme who are facing various charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The first person is expected to plead guilty in a massive gambling ring allegedly involving more than 30 people including well-known baskeball players and suspected mobsters.

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones is expected to change his not guilty plea and become the first person to plead guilty, The Associated Press reported.

A hearing is scheduled in a few weeks, CBS News reported.

He was accused of profiting from rigged poker games and giving bettors private information about stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the AP reported.

Jones was charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

He was arrested in October with Portland Trail Blazers coach, Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, among dozens of others.

Prosecutors said Jones sold or tried to sell non-public information to people placing bets that James, with whom he once played, was injured and that he would not play on Feb. 9, 2023. He allegedly texted another person to “Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out,” the AP reported.

James wasn’t on an injury report at the time of the message, but was ruled out later.

Bettor Marves Fairley allegedly paid Jones about $2,500 for a tip involving Davis, which claimed Davis would not play much against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 15, 2024. Farley placed a $100,000 bet on the Thunder to win, but the information about Davis was wrong, and the Lakers won. Fairly demanded a refund on the $2,500 he paid to Jones.

As for the fixed poker games, Jones helped bring in players to games rigged with shuffling machines, hidden cameras, special sunglasses, and X-ray equipment at the table, the AP reported.

He was allegedly paid $2,500 to play in a game and cheat. The games were usually run by New York crime families that shared proceeds with well-known mobsters, the Gambino, Genovese, and Bonanno families, according to the AP.

Both cases involved 34 people total, but Jones was among the three charged in both, CBS News reported.

Prosecutors expect at least a dozen guilty pleas in the cases, Bloomberg reported.

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