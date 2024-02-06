Country music star Toby Keith dies after battle with stomach cancer

Toby Keith dies at age 62 FILE PHOTO: AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024 of stomach cancer. ( Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Singer-songwriter Toby Keith, known for No. 1 country hits like “Who’s Your Daddy?” and “Made in America,” died on Monday after a battle with stomach cancer, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

He was 62.

His death was announced on his website, which said the country star passed “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

The singer announced in the summer of 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

“You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,” Keith told E! News ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Keith performed as late as December in Las Vegas where he appeared live over three nights in December. Keith sang many of his 32 No. 1 hits and 42 Top 10 hits. He sold between 25 million and 30 million records in the United States, depending on varying estimates, and his songs had more than 10 billion digital streaming plays, according to

Toby Keith Covel was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, and raised in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City. He began his career in the early 1990s.

His most recent album, “100% Songwriter,” was released in November.





Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group