Costco sues government over tariffs

NEW YORK — Costco has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to get money back if the Supreme Court tosses out President Donald Trump’s administration’s tariffs.

The warehouse club filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade in Manhattan on Nov. 28, Reuters reported.

Costco is among the dozens of companies that are suing for potential refunds if the high court decides that the president’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs was not done legally.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Nov. 5 and has the case classified as accelerated, but has not said when a ruling may come down.

Costco has tried to avoid tariffs by taking several steps, including reducing the number of suppliers, using more local sources and leaning on its Kirkland brand, Reuters reported.

Costco is asking for a full refund of all duties paid under the reciprocal tariffs, NBC News reported.

“Because IEEPA does not clearly authorize the President to set tariffs ... the Challenged Tariff Orders cannot stand and the defendants are not authorized to implement and collect them,” the company said in the suit.

Costco did not say how much the company has paid since the tariffs went into effect, but a Treasury report said that the government had collected $195 billion in customs duties by the end of October.

Other companies that are suing over potential tariff refunds include Revlon and Kawasaki, Bloomberg reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group