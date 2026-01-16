Conversation hearts get update for 2026; new taste and texture

This is the year of change for the Valentine’s Day staple Conversation Hearts.

Brach’s has introduced their new Sweet Bright Conversation Hearts for Valentine’s Day, featuring dual-sided messages and a crunchy texture with vibrant flavors.

The new flavors include blue raspberry, fruit punch, lemon-lime, orange, cherry and pineapple, which are available in single, four-count, and eight-count boxes for exchanging, baking or just enjoying on their own.

The traditional sentiments are once again alongside contemporary sayings such as “YAAAS’ and “QUEEN.”

As the leading producer of conversation hearts in the U.S., Brach’s produces approximately 3 million pounds of these candies each year.

Additionally, Brach’s seasonal lineup includes classic favorites such as Classic Conversation Hearts, as well as Large Conversation Hearts, Wisecracks! Conversation Hearts and Strawberry Cupcake Glitter Lollipops.

